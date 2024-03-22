BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 21, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $105mn, now stand at $8.02bn
- Concerns raised during US Congressional hearing reflect misunderstanding of domestic situation: FO
- Authorities initiate countrywide crackdown against electricity, gas theft
- One terrorist killed in Balochistan’s Panjgur IBO: ISPR
- Gul Ahmed says will install a 17.1MW rooftop solar plant
- We do not want armed conflict with Afghanistan: defence minister
