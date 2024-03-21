AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $105mn, now stand at $8.02bn

  • Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country reach $13.4 billion
BR Web Desk Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:49pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $105 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $8.02 billion as of March 15, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.4 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.38 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 15-Mar-2024, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 105 million to US$ 8,017.9 million,” it said.

Last week, Pakistan’s central bank reserves had increased by $17 million.

In a key development this week, Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the second and final review of the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

“This agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board, upon which the remaining access under the SBA, US$1.1 billion will become available,” it added.

The inflow from the Bretton Woods institution will bring an uptick in the reserves and also prove to be a positive indicator for the country’s ailing economy.

