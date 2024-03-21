Concerns raised during US Congressional hearing reflect misunderstanding of domestic situation: FO

Pakistan said on Thursday that some statements made at the US congressional hearing reflected misunderstanding of Pakistan’s domestic situation and electoral laws, as per Radio Pakistan.

During the weekly press briefing, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch hoped to engage in meaningful discussion with the US to address these misunderstandings.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan valued its close relations with the US and believed in constructive engagement with it.

“Pakistan respects the prerogative of legislative bodies to discuss international issues.

The deliberations of these legislative bodies should contribute to promoting positive dynamics in bilateral ties based on mutual respect and understanding“.

The statement comes after Donald Lu testified before a Congressional panel on Wednesday. He was the key witness in the hearing titled ‘Pakistan After the elections: Examining the future of Democracy in Pakistan and the US Pakistan relationship’ - announced by the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee.

He rejected former prime minister Imran Khan’s allegation that the US was involved in his ouster from power.

“Completely falsehood,” Lu said as he rubbished the cricketer-turned politician’s claim that the US was behind the vote of no confidence against Imran back in April, 2022 and Lu had sent a cypher pushing the ouster of then prime minister.

In the hearing on Wednesday, Lu termed Imran’s allegations “conspiracy theory, lie and complete falsehood”.

Meanwhile, the diplomat also urged Pakistan to investigate reported irregularities with last month’s general election and re-run the vote in affected constituencies if it found credible evidence of interference.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan, should it find that these irregularities are substantiated, should re-run elections (in constituencies) where there has been interference,” Lu said.

“We have never used the term ‘free and fair’ in the characterisation of this election,” Lu testified.

“We have expressed serious concerns about the pre-election environment: violence that occurred - terrorism and political violence,” he said.