One terrorist killed in Balochistan’s Panjgur IBO: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday that one terrorist was killed while two were injured in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, Aaj News reported.

In a statement today, the ISPR said that during the operation, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and killed Chakar Liaquat.

It said weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorist, who was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,“ the ISPR concluded.

On Wednesday, eight terrorists were shot dead by the security forces after they tried to attack the Gwadar Port Authority complex on Wednesday, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti said.

The militants stormed the Gwadar Port Authority Complex in the rugged southwestern province which houses offices of different government departments, intelligence agencies, and paramilitary forces, said Saeed Ahmed Umrani, a government commissioner.

“All of them have been neutralised by security forces,” Bugti wrote in a post on X. “The message is loud and clear. Whosever chooses to use violence will see no mercy from the state.”

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the country will not tolerate any terrorism from across the border “under no circumstances”.

“Unfortunately, again, terrorism has reared its head. The reality is that despite such great sacrifices and resources expended, our martyrs and warriors are risking their lives to eliminate terrorism,” he said.

The premier’s statement came after at least seven Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom on Saturday after terrorists attacked a security forces’ post in the general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.