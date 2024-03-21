AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Authorities initiate countrywide crackdown against electricity, gas theft

BR Web Desk Published 21 Mar, 2024 03:19pm

Pakistan authorities have directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate a crackdown against electricity and gas theft across the country.

“Starting today, the FIA launches a massive crackdown against electricity and gas theft across the nation,” said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a post on social media platform X, on Thursday.

“There will be no discrimination during the campaign. All responsible will be put behind the bars,” the federal minister warned.

The minister said the “proactive initiative” aims to curb the rampant theft of essential utilities, ensuring fair distribution and access for all citizens.

Anti-electricity theft, recovery drive a flop?

Electricity theft is a major problem in Pakistan, which occurs through various means, including illegal connections, tampering with meters, and non-payment of bills. As per estimates, the rate of electricity theft in the country is alarmingly high, with losses amounting to billions of rupees annually.

This not only strains the finances of energy providers but also leads to widespread power outages.

Moreover, gas theft too is a major concern in Pakistan. Illegal connections and tampering with gas meters are common methods used to steal natural gas.

This activity poses a significant challenge to gas distribution companies, resulting in revenue losses and safety hazards. The diversion of gas through unauthorized means also leads to supply shortages, impacting both domestic and industrial consumers.

Last year, the then-interim government initiated a massive crackdown to combat the alarming surge in power theft and to take strict action against the culprits involved.

FIA crackdown utility prices Mohsin Naqvi electricity theft gas theft FIA crackdown

Comments

200 characters
Pakistani1 Mar 21, 2024 03:41pm
Start with the lineman. They are the biggest facilitators of the theft!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Realist Mar 21, 2024 03:42pm
"Madness is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mustafa Mar 21, 2024 03:54pm
it should be shifted to provinces and difference should be cut from NFCA award .. Peshawar 65 billion Hyderabad 55 billion Gujranwala 24 billion and so on... we need action...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Authorities initiate countrywide crackdown against electricity, gas theft

Rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

US diplomat Donald Lu urges Pakistan to probe election, possibly re-run some votes

Concerns raised during US Congressional hearing reflect misunderstanding of domestic situation: FO

One terrorist killed in Balochistan’s Panjgur IBO: ISPR

Gold price per tola jumps substantial Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Oil broadly steady after surprise US crude stock drop

Gul Ahmed says will install a 17.1MW rooftop solar plant

Bank of England to hold rate despite slowing inflation

Country needs ‘another’ IMF programme: PM

Read more stories