Authorities initiate countrywide crackdown against electricity, gas theft

Pakistan authorities have directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate a crackdown against electricity and gas theft across the country.

“Starting today, the FIA launches a massive crackdown against electricity and gas theft across the nation,” said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a post on social media platform X, on Thursday.

“There will be no discrimination during the campaign. All responsible will be put behind the bars,” the federal minister warned.

The minister said the “proactive initiative” aims to curb the rampant theft of essential utilities, ensuring fair distribution and access for all citizens.

Anti-electricity theft, recovery drive a flop?

Electricity theft is a major problem in Pakistan, which occurs through various means, including illegal connections, tampering with meters, and non-payment of bills. As per estimates, the rate of electricity theft in the country is alarmingly high, with losses amounting to billions of rupees annually.

This not only strains the finances of energy providers but also leads to widespread power outages.

Moreover, gas theft too is a major concern in Pakistan. Illegal connections and tampering with gas meters are common methods used to steal natural gas.

This activity poses a significant challenge to gas distribution companies, resulting in revenue losses and safety hazards. The diversion of gas through unauthorized means also leads to supply shortages, impacting both domestic and industrial consumers.

Last year, the then-interim government initiated a massive crackdown to combat the alarming surge in power theft and to take strict action against the culprits involved.