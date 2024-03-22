Global moot on sustainable development held

LAHORE: A three-day global conference on sustainable development in Pakistan, organized by Home Economics University, has drawn to a close.

During the event, Governor Punjab underscored the imperative of eradicating poverty as a primary focus. He emphasized the indispensable role of universities in achieving sustainable development goals, particularly in addressing poverty alleviation.

The Governor stressed the significance of upholding the law and ensuring universal education up to the age of 16. Expressing concern over the prevalence of out-of-school children, he called for measures to mitigate exploitation and promote gender equity, especially in support of women facing acute challenges.

Dr Mukhtar, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, seconding the Governor’s sentiments, stressing the pivotal role of universities in advancing sustainable development agendas.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Fariha Zahra Kazmi discussed potential initiatives to bolster financial and administrative support for universities, with Governor Punjab’s backing. Notably, the conference featured the presentation of 90 research papers, highlighting the positive diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Former Federal Minister, Saaira Afzal Tarar, emphasized the indispensable role of women in national progress, citing significant strides made in Pakistan over the past decade. She advocated for the fusion of Western concepts with local traditions to combat social prejudices and decried the global gender pay gap, calling for a paradigm shift in Punjab under female leadership.

Ramesh Singh Arora, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, outlined government efforts to curb violence against women and enhance their empowerment, pledging to act on recommendations arising from the conference. Notable attendees included Registrar Shujaat Manzoor Qureshi, Dr Aram Rabbab, Dr. Tayyaba Sahil, as well as other dignitaries and students.

