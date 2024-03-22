Markets Print 2024-03-22
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 21, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 65,417.40
High: 66,196.24
Low: 65,326.01
Net Change: 314.39
Volume (000): 242,672
Value (000): 8,366,225
Makt Cap (000) 2,093,796,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,570.14
NET CH (-) 113.23
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,297.01
NET CH (-) 142.04
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,754.67
NET CH (+) 32.36
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,380.61
NET CH (-) 13.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,053.02
NET CH (-) 71.76
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,707.81
NET CH (-) 81.23
------------------------------------
As on: 21- MARCH -2024
====================================
