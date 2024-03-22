KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 21, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 65,417.40 High: 66,196.24 Low: 65,326.01 Net Change: 314.39 Volume (000): 242,672 Value (000): 8,366,225 Makt Cap (000) 2,093,796,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,570.14 NET CH (-) 113.23 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,297.01 NET CH (-) 142.04 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,754.67 NET CH (+) 32.36 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,380.61 NET CH (-) 13.07 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,053.02 NET CH (-) 71.76 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,707.81 NET CH (-) 81.23 ------------------------------------ As on: 21- MARCH -2024 ====================================

