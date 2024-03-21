AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aluminium hits 11-week high on improved demand prospects

Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:04pm

LONDON: Aluminium prices climbed to an 11-week high on Thursday as buying interest increased with improving demand prospects from top consumer China.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) touched $2,312 per metric ton earlier in the day, the highest since Jan. 4. It last traded 1.2% up at $2,301 per ton at 1121 GMT.

To consumer China imported 720,000 tons of unwrought aluminium and products in the January-February this year, up 93.6% from the same period last year, customs data showed.

“Aluminium has been lagging behind its base metals peers, it is cheap. The latest Chinese import data is surprising and widely cited as a short-term driver,” a trader source said.

Brokerage Marex also saw an improving demand for LME aluminium.

“Money is coming in and we have seen evidence of that first in copper but more recently in aluminium,” said Alastair Munro, senior base metals strategist at Marex, anticipating more capital flows into underperforming commodity assets.

Copper steady after recent rally, China data supports

In other metals, LME lead was flat at $2,063.

LME lead stocks rose 34% on Wednesday to their highest in 11 years after massive arrivals of metal in warehouses in Singapore and South Korea.

Visibility of lead stocks has pushed the discount for the cash over the three-month contract to above $50 a ton, its highest since June 1992.

Overall industrial metals prices are likely to be capped by a stronger dollar, which makes it costlier to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

The dollar index strengthened on Thursday after Federal Reserve decided to keep key rates unchanged.

LME copper was up 0.7% to $8,991 a ton, nickel increased 0.3% to $17,540, zinc rose 1.3% to $2,541.5 and tin jumped 2% to $27,770.

aluminium aluminium price

Comments

200 characters

Aluminium hits 11-week high on improved demand prospects

We do not want armed conflict with Afghanistan: defence minister

Rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Authorities initiate countrywide crackdown against electricity, gas theft

US diplomat Donald Lu urges Pakistan to probe election, possibly re-run some votes

Concerns raised during US Congressional hearing reflect misunderstanding of domestic situation: FO

KSE-100 retreats as profit-taking kicks in at 66,000 level

Govt to take tough economic measures to steer country out of crisis: PM Shehbaz

Gold price per tola jumps substantial Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Gul Ahmed says will install a 17.1MW rooftop solar plant

Oil broadly steady after surprise US crude stock drop

Read more stories