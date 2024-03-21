AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US diplomat Donald Lu urges Pakistan to probe election, possibly re-run some votes

  • Should it find irregularities are substantiated, ECP should re-run elections in constituencies where there has been interference, says Lu
Reuters Published 21 Mar, 2024 02:56pm

WASHINGTON: A US diplomat urged Pakistan on Wednesday to investigate reported irregularities with last month’s general election and re-run the vote in affected constituencies if it found credible evidence of interference.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan, should it find that these irregularities are substantiated, should re-run elections (in constituencies) where there has been interference,” Donald Lu, the State Department’s top official for South and Central Asia, told a congressional panel.

Pakistan’s election was marred by allegations of rigging, an internet shutdown on election day and unusually delayed results.

Lu submits written testimony in US Congress: ‘Despite complaints Pakistan polls were as per law’

Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister on March 4, heading a coalition after his party won fewer seats than candidates backed by jailed former premier Imran Khan.

“We have never used the term ‘free and fair’ in the characterisation of this election,” Lu testified to a subcommittee of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee examining Pakistan’s democracy and its relations with the US

“We have expressed serious concerns about the pre-election environment: violence that occurred - terrorism and political violence,” he said.

“We have expressed concern about the failure to register individual candidates and political parties, the mass arrests of those in opposition, the shutdown of internet, and censorship and pressure placed on journalists.”

Britain and the European Union have also expressed concern about reported irregularities and urged a probe.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about violence and the suspension of mobile communications services.

Responding to questions, Lu denied allegations by Imran Khan that he had interfered in his 2022 removal from power.

“These allegations, this conspiracy theory, is a lie.

“It is a complete falsehood,” Lu said, as some members of the audience shouted protests at his denial.

Lu said he had faced threats over the allegations.

Multiple legal cases were brought against Imran Khan after he was ousted, which disqualified him as a candidate in February’s election and sentenced him to long prison terms.

He denies wrongdoing and remains in jail.

Pakistan European Union US State Department Election Commission of Pakistan House of Representatives Donald Lu PM Shehbaz Sharif US diplomat United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres Pakistan and European Union

Comments

200 characters
KU Mar 21, 2024 03:10pm
So if the allegations of conspiracy theory is a lie, so is the cypher story. Yet, head over heels urgency on IK trial goes on along with the less talked about polarization of nation, is it deliberate?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
John Khan Mar 21, 2024 03:10pm
The whole world knows the truth about the elections process and its results. Nothing will change ground realities by their pontificating. There is only one power that can change this scenario. Saudia.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Test Mar 21, 2024 03:11pm
we cannot re run cost process is very high in our country
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Pakistani1 Mar 21, 2024 03:46pm
"Lu denied allegations by Imran Khan that he had interfered in his 2022 removal from power." “These allegations, this conspiracy theory, is a lie.It is a complete falsehood.” Are we done with this?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

US diplomat Donald Lu urges Pakistan to probe election, possibly re-run some votes

Rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Authorities initiate countrywide crackdown against electricity, gas theft

Concerns raised during US Congressional hearing reflect misunderstanding of domestic situation: FO

One terrorist killed in Balochistan’s Panjgur IBO: ISPR

Gold price per tola jumps substantial Rs4,600 in Pakistan

Oil broadly steady after surprise US crude stock drop

Gul Ahmed says will install a 17.1MW rooftop solar plant

Bank of England to hold rate despite slowing inflation

Country needs ‘another’ IMF programme: PM

Read more stories