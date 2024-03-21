Lu submits written testimony in US Congress: ‘Despite complaints Pakistan polls were as per law’

WASHINGTON: US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu has submitted a written testimony in the American Congress, saying the general elections in Pakistan seemed to be as per law but there had been ‘irregularities’ in how the results were compiled.

Donald Lu’s testimony comes ahead of his scheduled appearance in US Congress Foreign Affairs subcommittee, which will take place later today.

The four-page testimony says that the US observed multiple irregularities in the election. “We were particularly concerned about electoral abuses and violence that happened in the weeks leading up to the elections,” he wrote.

Donald Lu said there had been terror attacks against police, politicians, and political gatherings. He also said that journalists had been harassed by party supporters as well.

The US assistant secretary also said that many political leaders were unable to register parties, as well as, specific candidates.

Lu said that the irregularities were also continued on the polling day when international observers could not witness counting in half of the country’s constituencies. He also referred to the shutdown of mobile internet on the day of the election as well. “More than 5,000 independent observers were in the field. Their organization’s conclusion was that the conduct of the election was largely competitive and orderly, while noting some irregularities in the compilation of results,” he said.

Lu; however, also noted that over 60 million people had voted and had been given a range of choices, saying three different parties have formed governments in Pakistan.

Calling Pakistan an important partner of the US, Lu said that the two countries had shared goals against terrorism. “The Pakistani people deserve a country that is peaceful, democratic, and prosperous. We are working every day to support that vision,” he added.