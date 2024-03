KARACHI: Former President, Arif Alvi recently paid a visit to JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman at a local hospital, inquiring about his health.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had lately undergone a surgical procedure to heal cardiac complications.

During the visit, Alvi conveyed prayers for the swift recovery of the JI leader. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman thanked Alvi for his thoughtful visit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024