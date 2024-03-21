AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
Aurangzeb, UAE envoy discuss establishment of SIFC

Press Release Published 21 Mar, 2024 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Alzaabi called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division Wednesday, to discuss matters regarding bilateral relations and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Ambassador of UAE Alzaabi extended felicitations to Aurangzeb upon his appointment as Minister for Finance and Revenue and expressed confidence towards further strengthening of economic ties between the two countries.

Aurangzeb expressed sincere appreciation for the long-standing brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, which are deeply rooted in shared history, culture, and faith. He emphasized the cherished nature of these traditional and longstanding relations.

The minister discussed the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Pakistan, aimed at attracting investments from friendly countries in various sectors and highlighted the progress made with the government's privatization program, specifically mentioning the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The ambassador of UAE appreciated the measures being taken by the government to bring reforms in various sectors of the economy.

Concluding the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing economic cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE.

