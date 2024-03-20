AIRLINK 62.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-13.87%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
DGKC 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-3.06%)
FCCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 108.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUBC 116.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.49%)
KOSM 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
MLCF 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.72%)
OGDC 122.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.66%)
PPL 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.11%)
PRL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.45%)
SNGP 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.93%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,760 Increased By 8.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,549 Decreased By -97.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Indian shares flat as caution prevails on key Fed decision day

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2024 04:46pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s blue-chips treaded water on Wednesday, hovering around five-week lows hit in the previous session, ahead of the much-anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and commentary later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.10% to 21,839.10, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.12% to 72,101.69.

Both the indexes swung between gains of 0.6% and losses of 0.3% during the session, before settling flat.

Markets are in a wait-and-watch mode and have not yet priced in the possibility of a reduction in the number and quantum of U.S. rate cuts in 2024, said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research at Anand Rathi.

While the Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged, any hawkish comments from Chair Jerome Powell hinting at a delay in the onset of rate cuts could weigh as markets anticipate rate cuts beginning from June.

U.S.-rate sensitive IT stocks, which dropped about 3% on Tuesday, shed another 0.18%. Financial stocks, the highest-weighted sector, fell 0.28%.

Indian blue-chip shares slip to 5-week low ahead of US rate decision; IT leads losses

Auto stocks added 0.26%, led by a 4.22% rise in Eicher Motors after UBS upgraded the motorcycle maker’s shares, citing likely gains from new Royal Enfield models and attractive valuations.

Eicher was the top Nifty 50 gainer, followed by Maruti Suzuki, which gained about 3% and hit a record high.

Energy and oil & gas added about 1% and 1.3%, respectively, led by a rebound in Reliance Industries and oil marketing companies after a sharp drop in the previous session.

Reliance, BPCL, HPCL and IOC gained between 1.3% and 2.5%. They had lost between 1%-4.3% on Tuesday.

Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries fell 2.08% and 1.35%, respectively, following a drop in global metal prices and a rise in the U.S. dollar.

Small-caps and mid-caps were little changed. So far in March, they are down about 8.65% and 5%, respectively, compared to a 0.65% drop in the Nifty 50, on concerns of elevated valuations.

