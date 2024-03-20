Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Wednesday in line with an increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs227,800 per tola after a gain of Rs500 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs195,302 after an increase of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs400 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,178 per ounce, after a gain of $5 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.