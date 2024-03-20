AIRLINK 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-14.36%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.64%)
DFML 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
DGKC 64.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-3.55%)
FCCL 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.95%)
FFBL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 107.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
HUBC 116.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.71%)
KOSM 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
MLCF 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
OGDC 122.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.73%)
PAEL 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
PIAA 25.68 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.18%)
PPL 108.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-2.41%)
PRL 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.48%)
SEARL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.66%)
SNGP 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.09%)
SSGC 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.12%)
TELE 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.25%)
TPLP 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TRG 71.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,746 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,473 Decreased By -173.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 65,732 Increased By 229.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 21,732 Increased By 10.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 20 Mar, 2024 12:55pm

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Wednesday in line with an increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs227,800 per tola after a gain of Rs500 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs195,302 after an increase of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs400 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,178 per ounce, after a gain of $5 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Bullion rates gold market gold price gold imports gold rates Asia Gold commodity rates Gold trade gold rate gold markets gold prices in Pakistan Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz, cabinet members will not draw salaries

Explosion in Pakistan coal mine kills 12 miners

COAS Munir, Saudi crown prince discuss defence, security cooperation

FDI in Pakistan falls over 17% in 8MFY24

IMF comes up with new ‘wish list’

Blome apprised of govt’s approach to IMF lending

Chinese ambassador meets Aurangzeb: CPEC’s next phase to focus on monetisation of earlier gains

Govt yet to firm up strategy to overcome electricity challenge

Read more stories