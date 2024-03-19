AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 19 Mar, 2024 03:35pm

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Tuesday in line with an increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs227,300 per tola after a gain of Rs400 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs194,873 after an increase of Rs343, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs600 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was set at $2,173 per ounce, after a gain of $3 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.

