295 shopkeepers fined for violating pricing laws

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration on Tuesday inspected 2,580 food selling points and 295 shopkeepers were fined for violating pricing laws while three premises were sealed.

As per the details shared by the administration, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider was leading efforts to ensure fair pricing and availability of essential commodities across the district. She, along with the assistant commissioners and price control magistrates, conducted the inspections. On this occasion, they registered 103 cases against individuals and arrested 74 involved in illegal profiteering.

In the last month alone, 40,742 locations were inspected, leading to fines for 3,782 individuals; additionally, 46 locations were sealed and cases were registered against 1,457 individuals, with 1,021 arrests made.

“The district administration was committed to taking immediate action on complaints regarding illegal profiteering and implementing a zero-tolerance policy against artificial shortages during Ramazan,” the DC said.

She emphasised the importance of the traders’ fraternity in providing relief to the public during this blessed month. Under the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the provision of items at concession rates continues in Ramazan bazaars, she added.

She also said that efforts were underway to evaluate officers’ performance daily during field operations, ensuring effective enforcement of fair pricing policies and availability of essential commodities to the public.

