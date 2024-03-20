AIRLINK 63.78 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.54%)
LHC reserves verdict on SIC’s appeal

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2024 03:00am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on an Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) against the denial of reserved seats quota to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The petitioner Amina Liaqat pleaded through her counsel that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) deprived the SIC of its reserved seats in violation of the Constitution.

The petitioner contended that a political party sitting in the parliament cannot be deprived of its reserved seats. She, therefore, asked the court to set aside the decision by the ECP for being unconstitutional. Earlier, a law officer argued that the petition was not maintainable before the court. He stated that a larger bench of the Peshawar High Court had already upheld the decision of ECP. The court after hearing both the sides at length reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the appeal.

Lahore High Court ECP ICA Amina Liaqat

Comments

200 characters

