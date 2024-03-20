Distinguished diplomat Aslam Khan passes away in Kuwait

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Aslam Khan, a man of many titles – a fighter, a nationalist, a shining star of Pakistani diplomacy, a civil servant, and an eloquent spokesperson for his country– passed away at the age of 69 in Kuwait.

His voice resonated with passion, his smile was infectious, and his gestures commanded attention, reflecting both authority and warmth.

Hailing from the small village of Shogram in the mountainous region of Chitral, few could have foreseen that he would rise to represent Pakistan on the global stage as a top diplomat.

For those who never had the privilege of meeting him, merely seeing or hearing him was enough to feel a profound sense of loss.

After completing his postgraduate degree in Economics from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Khan cracked the prestigious Central Superior Service (CSS) examination in 1983, ranking second nationwide and joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan.

Throughout his illustrious career, he served in various pivotal roles overseas, notably as deputy chief of Mission at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington and later as ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait.

Khan’s 35-year-long successful diplomatic journey marked him as one of Pakistan’s most influential figures in foreign relations. His tenure as ambassador in Kuwait was particularly notable, coinciding with a period of strained relations between Kuwait and Pakistan.

Through tireless efforts from 2014 to 2017 as ambassador of Pakistan, he played a pivotal role in easing tensions, leading to Kuwait lifting visa restrictions for Pakistani skilled workers, doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

His posting as the first secretary in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1988 marked a turning point in global politics as in April 14, 1988, in Geneva, the representatives of the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan signed three bilateral agreements intended to end the war in Afghanistan.

Khan’s involvement in the Geneva Accord, a pivotal moment in world affairs, underscored Pakistan’s enhanced international standing as a key mediator.

During his tenure as deputy chief of mission in Washington, spanning three years during General Pervez Musharraf’s regime, Khan played a significant role in advancing Pakistan’s interests on the world stage.

