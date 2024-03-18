Gold price per tola falls Rs600 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Monday in line with the decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs226,900 per tola after shedding Rs600 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs194,530 after a decrease of Rs515, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had declined by Rs1,050 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at $2,170 per ounce, after a decline of $5 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates decreased by Rs20 to settle at Rs2,580 per tola.