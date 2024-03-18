AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
DGKC 68.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.46%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.53%)
HUBC 116.79 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.48%)
MLCF 36.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.74%)
PAEL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
PIAA 22.22 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.78%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
PTC 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.01%)
SEARL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.05%)
SSGC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.45%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
TRG 70.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.53%)
UNITY 24.04 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.52%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.49%)
BR100 6,698 Increased By 18 (0.27%)
BR30 22,618 Increased By 34.8 (0.15%)
KSE100 64,891 Increased By 74 (0.11%)
KSE30 21,536 Decreased By -21 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published March 18, 2024 Updated March 18, 2024 04:01pm

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Monday in line with the decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs226,900 per tola after shedding Rs600 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs194,530 after a decrease of Rs515, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had declined by Rs1,050 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at $2,170 per ounce, after a decline of $5 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates decreased by Rs20 to settle at Rs2,580 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Bullion rates gold market gold price gold imports gold rates Asia Gold bullion Gold trade commodities prices gold rate gold markets gold prices in Pakistan Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola falls Rs600 in Pakistan

Rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

KSE-100 closes nearly flat ahead of MPC announcement

Eight terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Taliban spokesperson says air strikes carried out in Afghan territory, claims 8 killed

Israeli army launches what it calls ‘operation’ at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital

Oil prices build on last week’s strength as supply risks rise

Foreign investment: Ministry under pressure to open up insurance sector

Brownfield Refinery Policy: PM for arranging signing ceremony of refinery upgrade agreements

FBR restructuring plan: Major impediment to implementation seems to be bureaucracy itself

Read more stories