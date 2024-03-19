AIRLINK 63.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.09%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.81%)
DFML 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
DGKC 66.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.1%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.58%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.04%)
HBL 108.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
HUBC 117.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.69%)
MLCF 35.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.87%)
OGDC 123.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.5%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 111.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.11%)
PRL 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
SNGP 63.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.96%)
SSGC 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.45%)
TELE 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.24%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.05%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.71%)
UNITY 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.48%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 6,750 Increased By 51.9 (0.78%)
BR30 22,646 Increased By 27.4 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,508 Increased By 617.4 (0.95%)
KSE30 21,723 Increased By 187.6 (0.87%)
Stocks stage comeback, KSE-100 gains over 1%

  • Benchmark index up nearly 700 points
BR Web Desk Published March 19, 2024 Updated March 19, 2024 12:56pm

Stocks rebounded at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) following State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) decision to keep the interest rate unchanged, lending clarity to the market, as the benchmark KSE-100 gained nearly 700 points during trading on Tuesday.

At 12:45pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 65,589.83 level an increase of 699.33 points or 1.08%. It hit its intra-day high of 65,604.85 earlier in the session.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including autos, refineries, OMCs trading in the green.

Experts attributed the bullish trend to the expected decision by the central bank to maintain status quo.

On Monday, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22%, its sixth successive decision to maintain the status quo.

“In approaching the decision, the MPC noted that inflation, in line with earlier expectations, has begun to decline noticeably from H2-FY24,” it said in a statement on Monday.

“It, however, observed that despite the sharp deceleration in February, the level of inflation remains high and its outlook is susceptible to risks amidst elevated inflation expectations. This warrants a cautious approach and requires continuity of the current monetary stance to bring inflation down to the target range of 5–7% by September 2025.”

On Monday, the PSX’s benchmark KSE-100 closed nearly flat as the index swayed both ways ahead of the monetary policy announcement. The index settled at 64,890.51, up by only 74.04 points or 0.11%.

This is an intra-day update

