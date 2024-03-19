AIRLINK 63.45 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.01%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
DGKC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.75%)
FCCL 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.26%)
FFBL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 108.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.37%)
HUBC 116.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
MLCF 36.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.36%)
OGDC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
PPL 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.59%)
PRL 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.43%)
SNGP 63.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.55%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
TELE 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.13%)
TPLP 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 71.34 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.48%)
UNITY 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 6,732 Increased By 34 (0.51%)
BR30 22,615 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.01%)
KSE100 65,323 Increased By 432.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,671 Increased By 135.3 (0.63%)
Stocks stage comeback, KSE-100 gains nearly 1%

BR Web Desk Published 19 Mar, 2024 10:48am

Stocks rebounded at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) following State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) decision to keep the interest rate unchanged as the benchmark KSE-100 gained over 600 points during trading on Tuesday.

At 10:45am, the benchmark index was hovering at 65,502.11 level an increase of 611.61 points or 0.94%. It hit its intra-day high of 65,604.85 earlier in the session.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including autos, refineries, OMCs trading in the green.

Experts attributed the bullish trend to the expected decision by the central bank to maintain status quo.

On Monday, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22%, its sixth successive decision to maintain the status quo.

“In approaching the decision, the MPC noted that inflation, in line with earlier expectations, has begun to decline noticeably from H2-FY24,” it said in a statement on Monday.

“It, however, observed that despite the sharp deceleration in February, the level of inflation remains high and its outlook is susceptible to risks amidst elevated inflation expectations. This warrants a cautious approach and requires continuity of the current monetary stance to bring inflation down to the target range of 5–7% by September 2025.”

On Monday, the PSX’s benchmark KSE-100 closed nearly flat as the index swayed both ways ahead of the monetary policy announcement. The index settled at 64,890.51, up by only 74.04 points or 0.11%.

This is an intra-day update

