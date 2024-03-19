Stocks stage comeback, KSE-100 gains nearly 1%

Stocks rebounded at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) following State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) decision to keep the interest rate unchanged as the benchmark KSE-100 gained over 600 points during trading on Tuesday.

At 10:45am, the benchmark index was hovering at 65,502.11 level an increase of 611.61 points or 0.94%. It hit its intra-day high of 65,604.85 earlier in the session.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including autos, refineries, OMCs trading in the green.

Experts attributed the bullish trend to the expected decision by the central bank to maintain status quo.

On Monday, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22%, its sixth successive decision to maintain the status quo.

“In approaching the decision, the MPC noted that inflation, in line with earlier expectations, has begun to decline noticeably from H2-FY24,” it said in a statement on Monday.

“It, however, observed that despite the sharp deceleration in February, the level of inflation remains high and its outlook is susceptible to risks amidst elevated inflation expectations. This warrants a cautious approach and requires continuity of the current monetary stance to bring inflation down to the target range of 5–7% by September 2025.”

On Monday, the PSX’s benchmark KSE-100 closed nearly flat as the index swayed both ways ahead of the monetary policy announcement. The index settled at 64,890.51, up by only 74.04 points or 0.11%.

This is an intra-day update