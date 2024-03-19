AIRLINK 63.45 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.01%)
Intra-day update: rupee gains marginal ground against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2024 10:33am

The Pakistani rupee continued to register marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% during the opening hour of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 278.55, a gain of Re0.08.

On Monday, the rupee registered a marginal gain to settle at 278.63 against the US dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the key policy rate unchanged at 22%, its sixth successive decision to maintain the status quo.

Moreover, the talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistani authorities on the second review have been extended because the agenda was not covered and the remaining items are to be taken up Tuesday (Mar 19).

Globally, the US dollar gained nearly 0.4% against the yen in a knee-jerk reaction following the decision, as markets had largely priced in a shift prior to Tuesday’s outcome.

The greenback’s rebound has come on the back of a recent run of resilient US economic data pointing to still-sticky inflation, causing investors to adjust their expectations of the pace and scale of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

That comes ahead of the Fed’s policy decision due on Wednesday, where the focus will be on any clues on how soon the central bank could commence its rate easing cycle.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar scaled a two-week top of 103.67.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged down early on Tuesday after gaining in the previous trading session, due in part to the prospect of rising supply from Russia as well as the possibility of slower-than-expected downstream demand in sectors such as jet fuel.

The Brent crude oil futures contract for May delivery slipped 16 cents to $86.73 a barrel as at 0300 GMT, whereas that for US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 13 cents to $82.03.

The WTI April contract, with expires tomorrow, fell 16 cents to $82.56.

Both benchmarks reached four-month highs in the previous session, buoyed by lower crude exports from Saudi Arabia and Iraq and signs of stronger demand and economic growth in China and the US.

This is an intra-day update

