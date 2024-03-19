AIRLINK 63.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.57%)
BOP 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
DFML 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 66.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.43%)
FFBL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 109.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.46%)
HUBC 116.92 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.36%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.98%)
OGDC 122.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.8%)
PAEL 22.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 110.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.41%)
PRL 27.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.47%)
SEARL 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
SNGP 63.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.41%)
SSGC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.13%)
TPLP 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 71.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.35%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.32%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 6,733 Increased By 34.7 (0.52%)
BR30 22,615 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.01%)
KSE100 65,325 Increased By 434.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,670 Increased By 134.3 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices edge down as Russia lifts supplies, jet fuel demand stirs caution

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 09:51am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged down early on Tuesday after gaining in the previous trading session, due in part to the prospect of rising supply from Russia as well as the possibility of slower-than-expected downstream demand in sectors such as jet fuel.

The Brent crude oil futures contract for May delivery slipped 16 cents to $86.73 a barrel as at 0300 GMT, whereas that for US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 13 cents to $82.03.

The WTI April contract, with expires tomorrow, fell 16 cents to $82.56.

Both benchmarks reached four-month highs in the previous session, buoyed by lower crude exports from Saudi Arabia and Iraq and signs of stronger demand and economic growth in China and the US Regarding Russia, supply concern stemming from increased exports following Ukrainian attacks on the country’s oil infrastructure continued to pressure prices downward.

“Attacks will likely reduce Russian crude runs by up to 300 kbd (thousand barrels per day), in addition to scheduled maintenance closures… Lower primary runs, however, would lead to higher crude oil exports, helping Russia to simultaneously achieve output cuts while keeping exports flat,” JP Morgan analysts wrote in a client note.

Russia will increase oil exports through its western ports in March by almost 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) against a monthly plan for 2.15 million bpd, while on a daily basis, shipments will increase by 10% compared to its initial plan for March, Reuters calculations showed.

Meanwhile, five sessions of gain in the US dollar also kept a lid on oil’s uptrend, with the greenback almost at a two-week high against major peers.

Russian oil exports from its western ports revised up 10% in March amid refinery outage

A stronger dollar typically makes buying oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

On the demand side, analysts were slightly cautious on demand growth coming from the jet fuel sector ahead of the summer travelling season in the third quarter of the year.

Global jet fuel prices are likely to be “higher by 5.4% over our previous forecast to USD111/bbl as soft demand is expected to give way to peak summer travel and stronger prices”, BMI analysts wrote in a client note.

“However, a global economic slowdown will temper consumption of air travel and weigh on jet fuel prices limiting price upside,” they added.

Oil prices Russian crude oil global economic WTI crude oil Global jet fuel

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices edge down as Russia lifts supplies, jet fuel demand stirs caution

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginal ground against US dollar

Stocks stage comeback, KSE-100 gains nearly 1%

Discos’ tariffs for February: CPPA-G seeks Rs5 per unit positive adjustment

ADB approves $250m for two power transmission projects

PSO says LNG business ‘bleeding’ its resources

Talks with IMF extended to today

Levying tax on annual rental value property: SC questions Sindh govt for not considering matter

Senior PIA official confident EASA will lift ban this year

Misinvoicing issue: Directorate of Valuation implements ‘LIVE’ System

‘Revenue requirements’: Sindh industries and PLL reject SSGC’s plea

Read more stories