JI announces Gaza Solidarity Night on 30th

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday lashed out at the ruling political parties for their "deplorable" silence over the Gaza human tragedy at the hands of Jewish state of Israel.

Since last October, the Jewish Zionist state of Israel, with its supporters like the US, Britain, Europeans and India has killed thousands of Palestinians including children and women.

Chairing a high-level party meeting, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief censured the country's rulers and their parties for being completely indifferent to the killings in Gaza and human tragedy.

He told the meeting that the JI will continue its support to the Palestine cause and show unity with the people of Gaza. He said there will be a fund raising event "Gaza Solidarity Night" to seek a financial support for the war ravaged Gaza.

"The rulers and ruling parties in the country have adopted a deplorable silence over the humanitarian crises caused by the Zionist regime of Israel and its supporters," Hafiz Naeem said.

The meeting was also unanimous to mark the proposed solidarity night on March 30, Saturday in the city shortly after Taraweh.

Showing sorry for the miserable state of people in Gaza strip, he said that Pakistani rulers are criminally silent from a word of condemnation.

"Regardless of the rulersâ€™ priorities, Pakistani nation is united with Palestinians and strongly condemns Israel and its supporters," he said.

He appealed to the people of Karachi to take part in "Gaza Solidarity Night" and sought donations for the people of Gaza caught by the miseries of war.

