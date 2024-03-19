CDA to construct bicycle lanes alongside highways of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is vigorously taking measures to construct bicycle lanes along highways in different sectors and areas of Islamabad to promote bicycle culture in the city.

The CDA management said that eliminating environmental pollution in the city of Islamabad and providing a healthy environment to the citizens of Islamabad are among the top priorities of the organization.

According to the details, under the CDA Bicycle Lab Project (BLP), 374 km long cycling track would be constructed in different areas and sectors of Islamabad in a period of 18 months at a cost of 2.4 billion rupees.

This cycling track will be constructed on highways connected to Purple Line Metro Bus project including Khayaban Iqbal, Sector G-6, G-7, G-8, Green Double Lane, Jinnah Avenue, Red Double Line, so that the passengers leaving the metro bus can use the cycling track. Similarly, under this project, every sector of Islamabad will be connected by means of a cycling track.

Moreover, 150 parking stands will also be constructed under the BLP so that the citizens can benefit from the facilities like bikes on cheap rent. It should be noted that more than 40 electronic bikes will be parked at each stand. And under this plan, petrol-powered bikes will be phased out.

Apart from this, under the said project, proper lighting arrangements, security arrangements and other necessary arrangements will also be made. The inauguration ceremony of the BLP will be held in the coming days, the chief guest of which will be Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

