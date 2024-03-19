AIRLINK 62.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
World Print 2024-03-19

West decries Putin’s election win, China, India vow closer ties

Reuters Published 19 Mar, 2024 04:53am

LONDON: Western governments lined up on Monday to condemn Vladimir Putin’s landslide election victory as unfair and undemocratic, but China, India and North Korea congratulated the veteran Russian leader on extending his rule by a further six years.

The contrasting reactions underscored the geopolitical fault lines that have gaped wider since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, triggering the deepest crisis in relations with the West since the end of the Cold War.

Arriving in Brussels on Monday, EU foreign ministers roundly dismissed the election result as a sham ahead of agreeing sanctions on individuals linked to the mistreatment and death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

“Russia’s election was an election without choice,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at the start of the meeting.

Playing on Moscow’s reference to its war in Ukraine as a “special military operation”, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said Paris had taken note of the “special election operation”.

“The conditions for a free, pluralistic and democratic election were not met,” his ministry said.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the election outcome highlighted the “depth of repression” in Russia.

“Putin removes his political opponents, controls the media, and then crowns himself the winner. This is not democracy,” Cameron said.

France, Britain and others condemned the fact that Russia had also held its election in occupied regions of Ukraine that it claims to have annexed during the war.

The Kremlin dismissed such criticism, saying the 87% of the vote won by Putin during the three-day election showed that the Russian people were consolidating around him.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia’s election had no legitimacy.

“It is clear to everyone in the world that this figure (Putin)... is simply sick for power and is doing everything to rule forever,” Zelenskiy said.

A White House spokesperson on Sunday said Russia’s election was “obviously

not free nor fair”. President Joe Biden has not yet commented.

In sharp contrast, Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Putin, and said Beijing would maintain close communication with Moscow to promote the “no limits” partnership they agreed in 2022, just before Russia invaded Ukraine.

“I believe that under your leadership, Russia will certainly be able to achieve greater achievements in national development and construction,” Xi told Putin in his message, according to Xinhua News.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed that message, saying he looked forward to strengthening New Delhi’s “time-tested special and privileged strategic partnership” with Moscow.

India and China, along with Russia, are members of the BRICS group of emerging economies that aims to challenge US domination of the global economy.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, accused by the West of supplying weapons to Russia, also extended congratulations to Putin, stressing their desire for further expansion of bilateral relations with Moscow.

