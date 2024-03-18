AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-18

Defence minister steps up criticism of PTI

NNI Published 18 Mar, 2024 04:56am

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the PTI has kept ‘terrorists’ in its defence line. “The result will not be good, if a party will cross the limit,” defence minister said. “Nothing is cheaper than humiliating the martyrs,” talking to media in Sialkot the federal minister said.

He said these social media accounts being operated from India, Europe and the United States. “Those operating these accounts have links in Pakistan”, Khawaja Asif said. He said that thousands of terrorists arrived in Pakistan during previous government of the PTI.

Khawaja Asif said that the facilitators of Mir Ali tragedy have been traced, while condemning terrorism incident in Mir Ali. He stressed for unity to fight against terrorism, adding that a key progress made about the incident.

He said those involved in humiliating remarks against martyrs have links with terrorists. “We know about shelters of terrorists in Afghanistan”. He said a political party launched a social media campaign against martyrs and humiliated them.

Khawaja Asif said the country facing resurgence of terrorism since last few months adding that only a united government could fight this war. “Any division and chaos will spread this war to streets and neighbourhoods,” he added.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif terrorists attack martyrs of armed forces

Comments

200 characters

Defence minister steps up criticism of PTI

Manually or electronically: President says taxpayers to get equal treatment

Leghari made minister for Power Div

Iran inks big contracts to increase oil production

330MW Mine-Mouth Project at Thar coal fields: PPIB seeks update from KE on buying process

Brownfield Refinery Policy: PM for arranging signing ceremony of refinery upgrade agreements

Air Chief given one-year extension

World Bank downgrades performance of $200m KPHCIP

FBR restructuring plan: Major impediment to implementation seems to be bureaucracy itself

Israeli PM vows to invade Rafah despite world ‘pressure’

Zardari heaps praise on martyred soldiers, salutes them

Read more stories