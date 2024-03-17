AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Fatima Bhutto announces birth of son Mir Murtaza Byra

  • Author and activist named son after her late father, Murtaza Bhutto
Published March 17, 2024
Author and activist, Fatima Bhutto, announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy named Mir Murtaza Byra – on Instagram on Saturday.

“Graham and I are so happy to share the news of the birth of our baby boy,” she wrote, sharing a poster announcing his arrival.

“We wanted to give our son a name that would bestow him with courage and kindness as he makes his way through the world.”

Fatima, daughter of the late Murtaza Bhutto and granddaughter of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, married Graham (Gibran) last year in an intimate Nikkah ceremony, attended by loved ones.

Fatima Bhutto ties the knot in intimate ceremony in Karachi

She further added in her note why she chose to name her son after her late father.

“I wanted a name that would act as an inspiration to him in his life but also one that would cloak him in love and strength, a name that he could wear with the knowledge that it was given to him from deep within his mother’s heart and soul to protect him throughout his life, to give him in equal measure both grace and fearlessness, a sense of his homeland and of joy. Every time I thought of what name might do that, I always came back to my beloved father’s name. Please keep us in your prayers,” she further added.

Fatima Bhutto shares details of her wedding ceremony

Writer and columnist, Fatima was born in Kabul and is the author of six books.

She regularly contributes to a variety of publications such as The Guardian and The New York Times, writing on social, political and cultural issues.

