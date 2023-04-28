AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.47%)
Fatima Bhutto ties the knot in intimate ceremony in Karachi

Published April 28, 2023
Author and activist Fatima Bhutto tied the knot in Karachi, at her family home, 70 Clifton, her younger brother, artist Zulfikar Ali Bhutto announced on Instagram Friday night.

Fatima, the daughter of the late Murtaza Bhutto and granddaughter of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, married Graham (Gibran), on Thursday in an intimate Nikkah ceremony, attended by loved ones.

Her brother announced the news writing,

“On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news. My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony yesterday at our home, 70 Clifton.”

“The ceremony was attended by Fatima’s loved ones in our grandfather’s library, a place that means a lot to my dear sister.”

“Due to the difficult circumstances felt by our fellow countrymen and women, we all felt it would be inappropriate to celebrate lavishly. Please keep Fatima and Graham (Gibran) in your prayers. God bless you and thank you.”

Writer and actor Mira Sethi and producer and director Sarmad Khoosat were among those who congratulated the couple and sent their well wishes, commenting below the post.

Writer and columnist, Fatima was born in Kabul and is the author of six books. She regularly contributes to a variety of publications such as The Guardian and The New York Times writing on social, political and cultural issues.

