Fatima Bhutto shares details of her wedding ceremony

Writer Fatima Bhutto tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony, her brother shared on social media on Friday. The next day, the author posted further details about the ceremony, detailing how her grandmother’s imam zamin and a PPP flag were a part of the ceremony.

Sharing a series of pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, she wrote: “Yesterday, Graham and I married in a small nikkah ceremony in my family home, 70 Clifton.”

“My brother Zulfikar tied our grandmother’s imam zamin on me and the ceremony was conducted in our grandfather’s library, one of my most beloved places on earth.”

“Behind us were my aunts, uncle and father’s childhood photos and an original People’s Party flag placed by my grandfather himself. We won’t be having any other ceremonies, I’m not one for opulent weddings but especially now it feels so inappropriate given what so many are struggling through.”

“I missed my darling father tremendously, but he was with us. I felt him in my heart and among us as everyone present loved Papa so much. Please keep us in your prayers and thank you for all your kind wishes.”

London-based designer Bella Freud, the great granddaughter of Sigmund Freud, were among the hundreds who congratulated her below the post.

A writer and columnist, Fatima was born in Kabul and is the granddaughter of former prime minister of Pakistan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Her father, Murtaza Bhutto, was killed in 1996.

She has authored six books and regularly contributes to a variety of publications such as The Guardian and The New York Times, writing on social, political and cultural issues.