AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Fatima Bhutto shares details of her wedding ceremony

BR Life & Style Published April 29, 2023 Updated April 29, 2023 03:39pm
<p>Photo: Instagram <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" class="link--external" href="https://twitter.com/fbhutto">@fbhutto</a></p>

Photo: Instagram @fbhutto
Follow us

Writer Fatima Bhutto tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony, her brother shared on social media on Friday. The next day, the author posted further details about the ceremony, detailing how her grandmother’s imam zamin and a PPP flag were a part of the ceremony.

Photo: Instagram @fbhutto
Photo: Instagram @fbhutto

Sharing a series of pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, she wrote: “Yesterday, Graham and I married in a small nikkah ceremony in my family home, 70 Clifton.”

“My brother Zulfikar tied our grandmother’s imam zamin on me and the ceremony was conducted in our grandfather’s library, one of my most beloved places on earth.”

Photo: Instagram @fbhutto
Photo: Instagram @fbhutto

“Behind us were my aunts, uncle and father’s childhood photos and an original People’s Party flag placed by my grandfather himself. We won’t be having any other ceremonies, I’m not one for opulent weddings but especially now it feels so inappropriate given what so many are struggling through.”

“I missed my darling father tremendously, but he was with us. I felt him in my heart and among us as everyone present loved Papa so much. Please keep us in your prayers and thank you for all your kind wishes.”

Photo: Instagram @fbhutto
Photo: Instagram @fbhutto

London-based designer Bella Freud, the great granddaughter of Sigmund Freud, were among the hundreds who congratulated her below the post.

A writer and columnist, Fatima was born in Kabul and is the granddaughter of former prime minister of Pakistan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Her father, Murtaza Bhutto, was killed in 1996.

She has authored six books and regularly contributes to a variety of publications such as The Guardian and The New York Times, writing on social, political and cultural issues.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Fatima Bhutto

Comments

1000 characters

Fatima Bhutto shares details of her wedding ceremony

Inflation likely to hit fresh peak, clock in at over 38%, says brokerage house

After late-night raid: police book Parvez Elahi on several charges including terrorism

Govt will have to save Pakistan from default for next two years: Miftah Ismail

Nothing more important than motherland: COAS Asim Munir

Italian power giant Eni earned $550mn by reneging on Pakistan LNG supply: report

Fighting enters third week in Sudan despite new truce

Russian strikes kill 26 including five children

France vows economic reforms to continue after debt downgrade

Power Division says circular debt crosses Rs4trn mark

Hike in prices of essential drugs approved by ECC

Read more stories