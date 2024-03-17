AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-17

Shahadatul Almiya, Shahadatul Aliya degrees equal to MA Arabic degree: LHC

Hamid Nawaz Published 17 Mar, 2024 02:49am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) held that the degrees of Shahadatul Almiya and Shahadatul Aliya are equal to the degree of MA Arabic.

The court passed this order on the petition of Nuzhat Shahbana having a degree of Shahadatul Almiya and observed that the appellant is entitled to be considered for the appointment of SESE (Arabic teacher).

The schools education department had advertised recruitment of SESE on the basis of certificates (sanads) from religious institutions (deeni madaris) recognised by the University Grants Commission.

The appellant in response to the advertisement applied for the post. She appeared in the NTS examination and thereafter a list was prepared for conducting an interview wherein the name of the appellant appeared at serial no. 3.

Subsequently, a tentative merit list of candidates was prepared wherein the name of the appellant was not included.

A law officer argued that the appellant was required to have a BA degree with Shahadatul Almiya to be qualified for the post of SESE but she did not possess the same; therefore, she was not entitled to be considered and left out from the remaining recruitment process.

The counsel of the appellant argued that the appellant had the degree of Shahadatul Almiya which has been declared equal to MA Arabic by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). He said the appellant possessed the requisite qualification and she should have been considered.

The court after hearing both sides said the respondents have not considered all the aspects of the matter properly.

The court said the degree of Shahadatul Almiya has been declared by the HEC equivalent to MA Arabic. It further said in the equivalence certificate, it has clearly been mentioned that it was for the purpose of teaching Arabic and Islamic Studies in colleges and universities.

The court allowed the petition and observed that perusal to all the notifications/ letters issued by the government and equivalence certificate, the educational qualification of the appellant is to be treated equal to MA Arabic and she is entitled to be considered as eligible for the appointment of Arabic teacher.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lahore High Court SESE Nuzhat Shahbana MA Arabic degree Shahadatul Almiya Shahadatul Aliya

Comments

200 characters

Shahadatul Almiya, Shahadatul Aliya degrees equal to MA Arabic degree: LHC

MYT mechanism: Three Discos’ average base tariff jacked up for 5 years

Pakistan likely to sign staff-level agreement with IMF next week

Ramazan package: ECC approves Rs2.5bn re-appropriation from ‘PMRP’

Special envoy tells why peace talks with TTP have failed

New customs’ values for different paper items fixed

Provinces’ share in NFC award can’t be decreased: Sindh CM

Senate polls: Deadline for nomination filing ends

Jul-Feb mobile phone imports grow 156.43pc to $1.148bn YoY

US, Pakistan vow to boost parliamentary cooperation

Pakistan welcomes anti-Islamophobia resolution

Read more stories