Punjab CM underscores need for collecting data of all industrial units

LAHORE: Terming continuous updating of infrastructure survey as need of the hour, the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that regional economic corridor in Punjab should be comprehensive and based on data-driven authentic planning.

“Data of all industrial units should be collected to formulate smog mitigation strategies,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while chairing a meeting on urban unit.

The CM directed to focus on physical and social planning, Implementation and monitoring in Punjab. “It is important to update healthcare, industry and labour data for better service delivery,” she said, adding “mapping of industrial zones is essential because it would promote small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in the province.”

She said, “We need to know in which sector our growth happened and where growth is needed.”

It was agreed in the meeting that Punjab can become a growth engine if the data of industries is well organised. The CM also highlighted that that the project of sorting garbage and bringing it to use should be implemented in all big cities of the province.

She said, “Socio-economic data of the entire population should be prepared by mapping the eligible people residing in different areas.” She added, ”It should be known how many indigenous Punjabis are there in 12 and a half crore total population of Punjab and what is the number of people coming from outside.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister was briefed that the Urban Unit has digitized 80% of Punjab’s 25,000 ‘Mauzas’ under “Mauzas Dashboard.” Data of 66313 units was obtained by mapping the manufacturing industry. Residential and commercial properties can be identified through artificial intelligence. Moreover, through an app installed on the vehicle, data can be collected from electric poles, bus stops, sign boards, street lights and traffic signals etc.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Secretary Finance, CEO Urban Unit, Dr. Basit, Dr. Arooj and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

