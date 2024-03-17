AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 68.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.13%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
HUBC 115.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.94%)
MLCF 36.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
OGDC 123.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-2.61%)
PAEL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.67%)
PIAA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.52%)
PTC 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
SEARL 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.16%)
SNGP 63.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
TELE 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.9%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.97%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 6,680 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 22,583 Decreased By -222.4 (-0.98%)
KSE100 64,816 Decreased By -247.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 21,557 Decreased By -155.4 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-17

Punjab CM underscores need for collecting data of all industrial units

Recorder Report Published 17 Mar, 2024 02:49am

LAHORE: Terming continuous updating of infrastructure survey as need of the hour, the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that regional economic corridor in Punjab should be comprehensive and based on data-driven authentic planning.

“Data of all industrial units should be collected to formulate smog mitigation strategies,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while chairing a meeting on urban unit.

The CM directed to focus on physical and social planning, Implementation and monitoring in Punjab. “It is important to update healthcare, industry and labour data for better service delivery,” she said, adding “mapping of industrial zones is essential because it would promote small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in the province.”

She said, “We need to know in which sector our growth happened and where growth is needed.”

It was agreed in the meeting that Punjab can become a growth engine if the data of industries is well organised. The CM also highlighted that that the project of sorting garbage and bringing it to use should be implemented in all big cities of the province.

She said, “Socio-economic data of the entire population should be prepared by mapping the eligible people residing in different areas.” She added, ”It should be known how many indigenous Punjabis are there in 12 and a half crore total population of Punjab and what is the number of people coming from outside.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister was briefed that the Urban Unit has digitized 80% of Punjab’s 25,000 ‘Mauzas’ under “Mauzas Dashboard.” Data of 66313 units was obtained by mapping the manufacturing industry. Residential and commercial properties can be identified through artificial intelligence. Moreover, through an app installed on the vehicle, data can be collected from electric poles, bus stops, sign boards, street lights and traffic signals etc.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Secretary Finance, CEO Urban Unit, Dr. Basit, Dr. Arooj and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Marriyum Aurangzeb industrial units Punjab CM

Comments

200 characters

Punjab CM underscores need for collecting data of all industrial units

MYT mechanism: Three Discos’ average base tariff jacked up for 5 years

Pakistan likely to sign staff-level agreement with IMF next week

Ramazan package: ECC approves Rs2.5bn re-appropriation from ‘PMRP’

Special envoy tells why peace talks with TTP have failed

New customs’ values for different paper items fixed

Provinces’ share in NFC award can’t be decreased: Sindh CM

Senate polls: Deadline for nomination filing ends

Jul-Feb mobile phone imports grow 156.43pc to $1.148bn YoY

US, Pakistan vow to boost parliamentary cooperation

Pakistan welcomes anti-Islamophobia resolution

Read more stories