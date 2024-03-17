AIRLINK 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.69%)
Shehbaz-led govt: diplomats vow greater collaboration

Recorder Report Published 17 Mar, 2024 02:49am

LAHORE: In a gathering comprising diplomats, academicians, intellectuals, and politicians, a commitment was made to collaborate closely with the new Pakistani government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

The aim is to broaden their partnerships across all areas of development, fostering Pakistan’s growth into a prosperous and modern nation despite challenges. Additionally, prayers were offered for peace and the relief of victims in Gaza, Palestine.

These views were shared by diplomats on the occasion of a gracious Iftar cum dinner reception, hosted by Muhammad Mehdi, Chairman of the Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR), in honour of senior media figure Sohail Warriach, who was awarded the prestigious President’s Pride of Performance accolade.

Notable attendees included Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren, Irani Consul General Mehra Movahed Far, and Turkish Consul General Durmus Bastug, along with Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, and esteemed scholars Altaf Hassan Qureshi, Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Sohail Warriach, and Hafeez Ullah Niazi.

Addressing the gathering, Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren highlighted the significance of attending an Iftar reception during Ramazan, marking a new phase of warmth and cooperation. He commended Pakistan for conducting general elections smoothly and forming a government effectively, emphasizing the enduring strategic partnership between China and Pakistan, especially in accelerating the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase II.

Irani Consul General Mehra Movahed Far conveyed Iran’s readiness to enhance ties with Pakistan under its steadfast neighbourly policy, echoing President Raeisi’s message to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Similarly, Turkish Consul General Durmus Bastug expressed optimism about deepening bilateral relations, pledging Turkey’s unwavering support to Pakistan.

Muhammad Mehdi, Chairman of IIRMR, affirmed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for national progress and strengthened international relations, citing his commendable governance track record and global recognition. Despite challenges, the PML-N-led coalition government remains committed to advancing Pakistan’s development trajectory since 2018.

