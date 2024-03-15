Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab set to perform at UK’s Glastonbury Festival

Pakistani-American musician Arooj Aftab is set to perform at the annual Glastonbury Festival that will take place in the UK from June 26-30, the singer announced on Instagram on Friday.

“We are back at Glastonbury June 2024,” wrote Aftab, sharing a poster of the festival.

Aftab will join an elite lineup of musicians including the British band Coldplay, singer Dua Lipa, Sza, Shania Twain and Burna Boy.

This will be Coldplay’s record fifth appearance at the festival.

The strong female line-up this year was revealed after the festival was criticised last year for headlining all-male talent, according to Reuters.

Singer Arooj Aftab honoured with ‘Pride of Performance’ award

Last year Aftab was awarded the Pride of Performance award on August 14, in a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

She also holds the accolade for being the very first Pakistani artist to win a Grammy award. In 2022, her song ‘Mohabbatt’ won the award in the Best Global Music Performance category.

She is also the first Pakistani artist to be featured on a billboard in Times Square, New York as part of a Spotify campaign.