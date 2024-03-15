Kenyan shilling unchanged near 11-month high

The Kenyan shilling was unchanged against the dollar on Friday after hitting an 11-month high the day before, LSEG data showed.

At 0943 GMT, the shilling was quoted at 134.00/135.00 against the dollar, the same level it closed at on Thursday.

ETM Analytics said the shilling was the world’s best-performing currency this year, attributing its gains to a government debt management exercise linked to a Eurobond maturing in June and financial support from lenders including the International Monetary Fund.

Kenyan shilling stable; seen gaining ground on more dollar inflows

LSEG data show the shilling is up more than 16% against the dollar in 2024.