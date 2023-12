NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling held steady on Tuesday and traders said it was expected to gain ground, helped by some dollar inflows into the market, traders said.

At 0757 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 153.80/154.00 per dollar, the same as Monday’s closing rate.

Kenya gets most of its hard currency from remittances sent by its citizens abroad, agricultural exports and non-governmental organisations.