Gold unchanged at Rs228,550 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan on Friday as the yellow metal held steady in the international market.

In the local market, gold price per tola was unchanged at Rs228,550, while the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs195,945, as per the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold rates in Pakistan had increased by Rs250 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday also remained unchanged at $2,188 per ounce, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.