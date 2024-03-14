AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs250 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 14 Mar, 2024 04:37pm

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Thursday in line with an increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs228,550 per tola after a gain of Rs250 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs195,945 after an increase of Rs215, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,800 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,188 per ounce, after a gain of $9 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.

