Foxconn shares surge 9.5% after Q4 profit beats market estimates

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2024 11:02am

TAIPEI: Shares of Apple supplier Foxconn rose as much as 9.5% early on Friday to their highest in three years, a day after it reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations and forecast a bullish outlook for this year due to booming demand for AI servers.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected 33% jump in net profit for the fourth quarter and said it was also looking for a significant rise in revenue this year.

“We view Hon Hai as a major beneficiary of Nvidia’s next-generation AI server products with increasing AI server assemblies/racks orders,” analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets wrote in a note after the earnings briefing.

Tech pulls down Asia stocks, dollar gains on inflation data

Profits at the world’s largest contract electronics maker could rise 13%-25% this year compared to a “flattish” last year, they said.

Shares of Foxconn jumped in early trading, outpacing a 0.5% fall in the broader market.

Foxconn rose as much as 9.5% go touch T$132.50, its highest since March 23, 2021.

