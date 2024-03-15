AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 14, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 15 Mar, 2024 08:25am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PPP wins 4 out of 6 seats in Senate by-elections

Read here for details.

  • Reserved seats: PHC rejects SIC’s plea

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs250 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $17mn, now stand at $7.91bn

Read here for details.

  • 2nd review under IMF’s Stand-By Arrangement: discussions on structural reforms, energy sector held

Read here for details.

  • PM withdraws notification of new IRSA chairman

Read here for details.

