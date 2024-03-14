AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,725 Increased By 129.6 (1.97%)
BR30 22,867 Increased By 753.1 (3.41%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Reserved seats: PHC rejects SIC’s plea

BR Web Desk Published March 14, 2024 Updated March 14, 2024 01:27pm

The Peshawar High Court rejected on Thursday the petitions filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) for the reserved seats of women and minorities, Aaj News reported.

The party had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict of not allocating reserved women and minority seats to SIC.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, and comprisisng Justice Ijaz Anwar, Justice Atiq Shah, Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Syed Arshad Ali announced the decision.

On Wednesday, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan stressed that the SIC didn’t participate in the elections, adding that reserved seats are only allocated to parliamentary parties.

He further underscored that the SIC didn’t submit any list for allocation of reserved seats.

The court said that there is no procedure laid down for providing lists for reserved seats in the Election Act.

Background

On March 4, the Election Commission of Pakistan had accepted applications of the opposing parties and decided that the seats in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies would not remain vacant and would be allocated by a proportional representation process of political parties on the basis of seats won by political parties.

The development resulted in PTI-backed SIC losing a total of 77 reserved seats including 23 National Assembly seats (20 women and 3 minorities), 25 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats (21 women and 4 minorities), two Sindh Assembly seats (women) and 27 Punjab Assembly seats (24 women and 3 minority).

Following the ECP’s verdict, the SIC secured a stay order from the PHC wherein the court had barred the oath-taking of lawmakers notified on reserved seats denied to the party.

However, despite the court’s order, four MNAs elected on reserved seats had taken oath in the lower house amid protest by the opposition benches who were told that neither NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had received the PHC’s against oathtaking of members nor the lawmakers who were sworn-in belonged to the KP.

Reserved seats: NA Speaker administers oath to four members

Last week, PHC Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan clarified that those who were sworn in in the National Assembly (NA) in light of the PHC order “did not commit contempt of court” and that the court’s stay order was limited to KP.

Peshawar High Court Sunni Ittehad Council women reserved seats

Comments

200 characters

Reserved seats: PHC rejects SIC’s plea

Govt quite clear about what it seeks from IMF

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Cut-off yield of PIBs declines

Voting begins for 6 vacant Senate seats

PM convenes special session of SIFC today

Indus Motor reduces Toyota Yaris prices in Pakistan by up to Rs133,000

Oil rises on strong US fuel demand as supply concerns continue

New Delhi steps up security ahead of rally by protesting farmers

China to help Pakistan overcome debt challenge: CG

Read more stories