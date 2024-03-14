AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,715 Increased By 120.2 (1.82%)
BR30 22,806 Increased By 692.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $17mn, now stand at $7.91bn

  • Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country reach $13.15 billion
BR Web Desk Published March 14, 2024 Updated March 14, 2024 08:35pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $17 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.91 billion as of March 8, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.15 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.24 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 08-Mar-2024, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 17 million to US$ 7,912.9 million,” it said.

Last week, Pakistan’s central bank reserves had decreased by $54 million.

Meanwhile, discussions between the Pakistani government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the final review of the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) are expected to start from today.

Pakistan is to receive $1.1 billion as the last tranche of the SBA, provided a successful review of the IMF.

The inflow from the Bretton Woods institution will bring an uptick in the reserves and also prove to be a positive indicator for the country’s ailing economy.

forex SBP forex reserves foreign exchange reserves FX reserves SBP reserves Pakistan fx reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves central bank reserves pakistan central bank reserves

Comments

200 characters
KU Mar 14, 2024 07:21pm
Meanwhile our neighbour exports automobiles worth $14 billion, machinery worth $13 billion, etc., we seem set on loans and trumpet our success without any cause.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $17mn, now stand at $7.91bn

Turnaround: KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points on value-hunting

Rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Reserved seats: PHC rejects SIC’s plea

PPP wins 4 out of 6 seats in Senate by-elections

Indus Motor reduces Toyota Yaris prices in Pakistan by up to Rs133,000

Proposed US TikTok ban ‘not fair’, China’s foreign ministry says

Oil prices rise as revised IEA forecasts suggest tighter market

Palm oil climbs to highest close in over a year

Gold price per tola increases Rs250 in Pakistan

Read more stories