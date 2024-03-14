AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
PPP wins 4 out of 6 seats in Senate by-elections

  • PML-N and JUI-F bag one seat each
BR Web Desk Published March 14, 2024 Updated March 14, 2024 05:41pm

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won 4 out 6 seats in the Senate by-elections held on Thursday. Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) bagged one seat each in the by-polls.

By-elections were held on 6 vacant Senate seats at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

As many as 52 senators stood retired on Monday following the completion of their term including Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House Ishaq Dar and Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem.

By-elections were held on three seats of Balochistan, two seats of Sindh and one seat of Islamabad.

In the National Assembly, the government alliance’s joint candidate, Yousuf Raza Gilani, emerged victorious by securing 204 votes out of 301. His opponent from Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Ilyas Mehrban received 88 votes.

In the Sindh Assembly, a total of 124 votes were cast for two Senate seats, of which 123 votes stood valid, while in the Balochistan Assembly, 61 out of 65 members cast their votes.

From the Sindh Assembly, PPP’s Jam Saifullah Khan Dharejo and Muhammad Aslam Abro were elected as Senators, with Jam Saifullah receiving 58 votes and Aslam Abro got 57 votes.

In the Balochistan Assembly, PPP’s Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, PML-N’s Mir Dostain Khan Domki, and JUI-F’s Abdul Shakoor Khan won the elections.

Not less than 169 votes on National Assembly’s one seat of Islamabad, 57 votes each on two seats of Sindh Assembly and 17 votes each on three seats of Balochistan Assembly, were required to be attained by respective candidates to secure their seats.

Moreover, the polling today was done without a chairman, deputy chairman, leader of the house, and leader of the opposition in place.

