Reforms agenda: Govt committed to working with IMF: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has expressed the government’s commitment towards working with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the reforms agenda for economic growth and stability, said the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

The IMF mission called on the finance minister on Thursday before formal meetings on the Stand-by Arrangement (SBA). The IMF mission is in Pakistan to conduct the second review of the SBA.

The finance minister welcomed the mission and expressed the government’s commitment towards working with the IMF on the reform agenda for economic growth and stability of Pakistan.

Aurangzeb unveils his approach to IMF lending

Mission head Nathan Porter, congratulated the finance minister on his appointment and held discussions on the overall macroeconomic indicators, the government’s efforts on fiscal consolidation, structural reforms, energy sector viability, and State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs)’ governance.

The finance minister acknowledged the IMF for their continued support and hoped for productive meetings during the second review.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024