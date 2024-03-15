AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
‘Occupational Safety, Health Mobile Lab Project’ planned

Published 15 Mar, 2024

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while chairing a special meeting on workers’ safety in the province, directed authorities concerned for compiling a comprehensive data of labourers and workers across Punjab.

“Safety measures will be implemented to protect workers in factories,” Maryam said. She also directed authorities to start ‘Occupational Safety and Health Mobile Lab Project’ for the purpose. She also directed to enact effective legislation for the protection of motorcycle riding youth, employed by rider services.

Earlier, the authorities concerned briefed the Chief Minister about the proposal to issue labour cards to daily wage earners to provide them social security benefits. It was also briefed that a labour complex and labor colonies will be built in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura and Rawalpindi, where 1400 laborers and 800 labor families will be provided accommodation.

The CM also directed to expedite the completion of labour colony projects in Sunder and Taxila.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “I am committed to provide workers their own house.” She added, “Labor colonies will be built in phases across Punjab.”

Senior provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Adviser Pervaiz Rashid, Provincial Labour Minister Chaudhry Shafey Hussain, Secretary Labour, Commissioner PESSI, DG Labor Welfare, Secretary Punjab Workers Welfare Fund, Secretary Minimum Wages Board and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Moreover, the CM, while chairing a meeting on the promotion of tourism in the province, accorded approval for the celebrations of Basiakhi Mela in Punjab in the next month.

She also called for a comprehensive "Punjab Tourism Plan" within seven days and directed the mapping of tourist sites across the province. She also directed the mapping of places for religious tourism in Punjab and the identification of holy places for Sikh pilgrims, along with a plan for their development.

She said that the goal of making Punjab a tourism hub would be achieved within five years.

Maryam Nawaz Punjab CM Occupational Safety Health Mobile Lab Project

