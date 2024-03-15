KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 14, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 65,064.27 High: 65,205.82 Low: 64,079.97 Net Change: 1015.83 Volume (000): 136,555 Value (000): 6,051,988 Makt Cap (000) 2,103,214,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,528.06 NET CH (+) 334.38 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,607.66 NET CH (+) 109.00 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,406.69 NET CH (+) 43.53 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,410.56 NET CH (+) 216.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,178.19 NET CH (+) 194.77 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,765.56 NET CH (+) 117.34 ------------------------------------ As on: 14- MARCH -2024 ====================================

