BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 14, 2024).
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 14, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 65,064.27
High: 65,205.82
Low: 64,079.97
Net Change: 1015.83
Volume (000): 136,555
Value (000): 6,051,988
Makt Cap (000) 2,103,214,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,528.06
NET CH (+) 334.38
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,607.66
NET CH (+) 109.00
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,406.69
NET CH (+) 43.53
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,410.56
NET CH (+) 216.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,178.19
NET CH (+) 194.77
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,765.56
NET CH (+) 117.34
------------------------------------
As on: 14- MARCH -2024
====================================
