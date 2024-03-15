AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 14, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2024 04:14am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 14, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 65,064.27
High:                      65,205.82
Low:                       64,079.97
Net Change:                  1015.83
Volume (000):                136,555
Value (000):               6,051,988
Makt Cap (000)         2,103,214,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,528.06
NET CH                    (+) 334.38
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,607.66
NET CH                    (+) 109.00
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,406.69
NET CH                     (+) 43.53
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,410.56
NET CH                    (+) 216.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,178.19
NET CH                    (+) 194.77
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,765.56
NET CH                    (+) 117.34
------------------------------------
As on:               14- MARCH -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

