Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday in line with a decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs228,300 per tola after shedding Rs1,800 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs195,730 after a decrease of Rs1,544, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs100 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,179 per ounce, after a decline of $18 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.