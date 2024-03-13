AIRLINK 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.17%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.94%)
DFML 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.87%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.79%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.41%)
FFBL 25.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.41%)
GGL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
HBL 112.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
HUBC 115.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.51%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.57%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.98%)
PAEL 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.97%)
PIAA 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
PPL 108.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.93%)
PRL 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.94%)
PTC 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.75%)
SEARL 50.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.12%)
SNGP 62.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.79%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TRG 68.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.95%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 6,595 Decreased By -96.4 (-1.44%)
BR30 22,114 Decreased By -461 (-2.04%)
KSE100 64,048 Decreased By -753.3 (-1.16%)
KSE30 21,464 Decreased By -283.8 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 13 Mar, 2024 04:20pm

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday in line with a decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs228,300 per tola after shedding Rs1,800 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs195,730 after a decrease of Rs1,544, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs100 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,179 per ounce, after a decline of $18 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Bullion rates gold price gold rates commodity prices gold rate gold markets gold prices in Pakistan gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Govt considering incorporating agriculture, real estate into tax framework: Aurangzeb

Another day of pressure: KSE-100 falls near 64,000 as market divided over monetary policy announcement

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

PM Shehbaz visits utility stores to review Ramazan package

IMF team arriving in Pakistan for bailout review, sources say

Misprinted banknotes: SBP says internal controls being ‘further strengthened’

Spanish ship en route to Gaza with desperately needed aid

Outside hospital: Israeli forces kill another two Palestinians in West Bank

Oil rises on signs of strong demand and rate cut hopes

Read more stories