AIRLINK 63.15 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.27%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (9.46%)
DFML 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.23%)
DGKC 68.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.2%)
FCCL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.3%)
FFBL 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.94%)
FFL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
HUBC 116.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.44%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.88%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
OGDC 126.80 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.59%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.75%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.83%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.45%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.48%)
PTC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.7%)
SEARL 53.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
SNGP 64.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.82%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.76%)
TELE 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.81%)
TPLP 11.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 70.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.16%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,715 Increased By 120.2 (1.82%)
BR30 22,806 Increased By 692.2 (3.13%)
KSE100 65,064 Increased By 1015.8 (1.59%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 248.3 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Dubai: Sotheby’s auction of rare cars, watches surpasses $17mn

BR Life & Style Published 14 Mar, 2024 07:29pm
Photo: Instagram @rmsothebys
Photo: Instagram @rmsothebys

RM Sotheby’s inaugural auction in Dubai featuring rare cars and watches surpassed $17 million (Dh62 million), reported Khaleej Times on Thursday.

Up for auction were several rare supercars as well as a Rolex Daytona with the signature of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The top sale comprised of a 2016 Koenigsegg Agera RSR that was sold for $3.38 million.

Sotheby’s Dubai set to exhibit $45mn of art, jewellery and watches

The second-highest bid was achieved by a 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss, selling for $3.211 million (Dh11.784 million) – a world-record auction price for the model.

“We have been working hard over the past few years to grow our presence in the region and are enthused with the interest generated in our inaugural sale as well as the excellent results,” Peter Wallman, chairman of RM Sotheby’s UK and EMEA, was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

“It underlines the passion for collector cars in the region and the growing appeal of acquiring cars in a live auction environment supported by the growing number of related events.”

This second-highest bid was achieved by a 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé that sold for $3.07 million.

‘The Golden Canary’: Sotheby’s unveils record-breaking diamond in Dubai

Dubai has fast become a top destination for collectors of arts, supercars, watches and other luxury items. Hence, many auction houses are choosing the glitzy emirate to sell their rarest items in order to attract top bid, added the report.

Other items includes a 2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4 Coupé that went for $2.142 million and a 2022 Ferrari 812 Competizione – one of just 999 ever produced – that was snapped up for $1.467 million.

The Rolex Daytona UAE sold for a $300,000 (Dh1.1 million). Made around 1978, it featured the UAE coat of arms and the Arabic signature of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

MENA Ferrari Dubai Rolex Sotheby's

Comments

200 characters

Dubai: Sotheby’s auction of rare cars, watches surpasses $17mn

2nd review under IMF’s Stand-By Arrangement: discussions on structural reforms, energy sector held

Turnaround: KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points on value-hunting

Rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Reserved seats: PHC rejects SIC’s plea

PPP wins 4 out of 6 seats in Senate by-elections

Indus Motor reduces Toyota Yaris prices in Pakistan by up to Rs133,000

Proposed US TikTok ban ‘not fair’, China’s foreign ministry says

Oil prices rise as revised IEA forecasts suggest tighter market

Palm oil climbs to highest close in over a year

Gold price per tola increases Rs250 in Pakistan

Read more stories