Yemen’s Houthis fired missile in Gulf of Aden, no damage reported, US says

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2024 11:55am

CAIRO: The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the Iranian-backed Houthi fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Yemen into the Gulf of Aden, but it caused no damage to any vessels.

“The missile did not impact any vessels and there were no injuries or damage reported,” CENTCOM added in a statement early on Thursday.

“United States Central Command then successfully engaged and destroyed four unmanned aerial systems (UAVs) and one surface-to-air missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, it said, adding “it was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region.”

Houthi have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping in the Gulf of Aden since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Yemen’s Houthis say they do not seek to expand Red Sea attacks

Their Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilise the wider Middle East.

The United States and Britain have carried out several strikes against Houthi targets in response.

