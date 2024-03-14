AIRLINK 62.30 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.85%)
BOP 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
CNERGY 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.73%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.34%)
DGKC 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.35%)
FCCL 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.38%)
FFBL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.66%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.8%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HBL 113.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.24%)
HUBC 115.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.31%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.32%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 124.05 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.35%)
PAEL 22.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.25%)
PIAA 19.23 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.13%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.04%)
PPL 110.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.6%)
PRL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.33%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.59%)
SEARL 52.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.24%)
SNGP 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.88%)
SSGC 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.8%)
TPLP 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TRG 69.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.86%)
UNITY 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.3%)
BR100 6,660 Increased By 64.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,507 Increased By 392.9 (1.78%)
KSE100 64,501 Increased By 452.1 (0.71%)
KSE30 21,537 Increased By 73.2 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai copper surges to near 3-year high as Chinese producers plan output cut

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2024 11:52am

BEIJING: Shanghai copper prices jumped more than 3% on Thursday to their highest in nearly three years after Chinese producers agreed to curb output to cope with lower supply of raw material.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) climbed as much as 3.5% to 72,470 yuan ($10,074) per metric ton, the highest since May 2021.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) , however, eased 0.1% to $8,922.50 at 0243 GMT, taking a pause after climbing more than 3% in the previous session to its highest in nearly 11 months.

Mine disruptions and vast global smelting capacity expansion have led to shortage of copper ore, leading to China’s biggest copper smelters to agree to cut output at some loss-making plants, adjust maintenance plans and postpone new projects.

China produced 13 million tons of refined copper last year, or 47% of the global output, data by the World Bureau of Metal Statistics showed.

It is also the world’s biggest copper consumer.

Copper soars on Chinese plans to cut output

Analysts had forecast the fees to process copper concentrate, which dropped to the lowest in more than a decade and hurt smelters’ profit, could rebound in the second quarter, the seasonal peak of Chinese smelting maintenance.

LME aluminium rose 0.1% to $2,266.50 a ton, nickel eased 0.3% to $18,285, zinc was nearly flat at $2,576.50, lead was also unchanged at $2,169, and tin jumped 1.3% to $28,430.

SHFE aluminium rose 0.4% to 19,275 yuan a ton, nickel increased 0.4% to 141,920 yuan, zinc climbed 0.8% to 21,510 yuan, lead advanced 0.5% to 16,375 yuan and tin jumped 2.6% to 225,220 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

Shanghai copper surges to near 3-year high as Chinese producers plan output cut

Cut-off yield of PIBs declines

Voting begins for 6 vacant Senate seats

PM convenes special session of SIFC today

Pending payments to int’l agencies: MoF asks PAOs to set aside funds in budget estimates

Oil prices underpinned by US inventory data, attacks on Russian refineries

China to help Pakistan overcome debt challenge: CG

Fully complied with actions agreed with IMF: PD

Digitization of tax system top priority: finance minister

Local vendors suffer as import of used cars rises

Success stories: Govt seeks further investments through $250m additional financing: WB

Read more stories